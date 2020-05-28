InventHelp Inventor Develops Accurate Way to Keep Track of Service Times and Fees (PHO-2712)

PITTSBURGH, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fair way to charge by the hour and prevent disputes regarding the time or cost," said an inventor, from Phoenix, Ariz., "so I invented the WAGECLOCK."

The patent pending invention enables a service provider to display time and fee information to a client. In doing so, it ensures that the time spent on a service or project is accounted for properly. As a result, it increases accuracy and convenience and it eliminates the need to manually track time and fee information. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for business and personal services applications. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides a better way for service providers and clients to understand that time is money."

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PHO-2712, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

