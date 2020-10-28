InventHelp Inventor Develops ADA Compliant Shelving Unit for Food Service Drive-Through Workstation (SFO-756)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While working in food service, I was asked to lower the bump bar at the drive-through window for ADA compliance," said an inventor from Tracy, Calif., "I thought this innovation would meet that requirement, look presentable and be easy to adjust."

He developed a prototype for ORGANIZED ORDERING to provide ready access to drive-through ordering for disabled food service employees. As such, it improves productivity and customer service. Furthermore, this attractive, practical and easy to use unit, keeps drive-through workstations organized and less cluttered and meets ADA compliance requirements. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SFO-756, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

