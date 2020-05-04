InventHelp Inventor Develops Adjustable Jack Stand for Lawn Mowers (AUP-1144)

PITTSBURGH, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's safe to say that for lawn care, it's important to keep a lawn mower in top working order. Accessing the underside of the machine to service it, however, can be challenging. Fortunately, an inventor from Rockdale, Texas, has come up with an idea that can revolutionize lawn mower maintenance.

He developed MY MOW BUDDY to enable users to lift a lawn mower and hold it in place for underside maintenance and cleaning. In other words, this safe, sturdy and easy-to-use invention provides an easy way to change a lawn mower blade without risking injury or spilling oil from the motor. As such, it saves considerable time and effort. Furthermore, this versatile design makes it compatible with different models of walk-behind or riding lawn mowers. It is also convenient, effective and affordably priced. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I was tired of having to use wood blocks to hold the blade and cinder blocks to raise the lawn mower itself up to change the blade," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AUP-1144, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

