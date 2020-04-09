InventHelp Inventor Develops Adjustable Pet Leash Device (TST-406)

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Tucson, Ariz., has developed the HANDS FREE LEASH, a pet device that allows a pet owner to have a hands-free dog walking experience. A prototype is available.

"I was inspired to develop my idea after watching people walk their dogs in the park. They hold the leash in one hand and talk on their cell phone in their other hand, while juggling a water bottle or other item at the same time. I thought there had to be a better solution," said the inventor. The HANDS FREE LEASH offers a hands-free, pet dog leash. It provides safety and stability. It also offers an adjustable in design for user comfort. This device reduces the likelihood of the user dropping a leash and the dog running away. It is convenient and easy to use, and is producible in various colors.

The original design was submitted to the Tucson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TST-406, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

