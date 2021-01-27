InventHelp Inventor Develops Adjustable Pillow to Enhance Comfort and Support (DNV-215)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a pillow that could support the head and neck, secure the cervical spine during sleep and provide a perfect fit for each individual's comfort needs. It needed to relive pain and tension, hold the head and neck in proper spinal alignment and not collapse or lose support," said an inventor, from Engelwood, Colo. "My design can be easily adjusted to provide the perfect fit for a more comfortable sleep, it includes a pocket that holds a hot or cold pack to relive pain and tension and it will not collapse, shift or lose support."

The patented PILLOW YOU'VE ALWAYS DREAMED OF! provides an improved pillow to support the head and neck while sleeping or resting on the back or either side. It also enhances comfort via adjustable, inflatable bladders for a perfect fit and it helps to relieve tension, pain and stress with optional hot or cold packs. As a result, it could contribute to a better night's sleep by holding the head and neck in proper spinal alignment and it will not collapse, shift or lose support. The invention features a therapeutic design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations including various colors, sizes, etc. and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DNV-215, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

