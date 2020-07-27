InventHelp Inventor Develops Adult Card Game for Marijuana Smokers (BGF-2432)

PITTSBURGH, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the growing popularity of card games, two inventors from Pontiac, Mich., decided to add a new twist to traditional card games. Their game has the unique feature of combining friendly competition with marijuana smoking.

They developed HITS CARD GAME to afford hours of fun and enjoyment, encourage social interaction and develops strategic skills. Easy to learn and play, it is designed to enhance time spent smoking with family and friends since it provides a more entertaining way to smoke marijuana than simply sitting and conversing.

The inventors' personal interest inspired the idea. "We wanted to create a new fun card game different from anything already on the market made especially for adults who smoke," one of them said.

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BGF-2432, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

