InventHelp Inventor Develops Advertising System for Beauty Salons (NJD-2187)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I own a salon and I wanted to create a better way to reach new clients and notify existing clients of promotions and services," said an inventor, from Hackensack, N.J., "so I invented the YESSENIA SYSTEM."

The invention provides an effective way for beauty salons to connect with loyalty program members. In doing so, it ensures that members are aware of nearby promotions, discounts, etc. As a result, it increases convenience and it offers a unique alternative to traditional advertising. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for beauty salons and consumers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides salons with a simple and time-saving tool for advertising."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2187, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

