InventHelp Inventor Develops Aesthetic Design for Walkway Pavers (TPA-3055)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more aesthetic design for walkway pavers," said an inventor, from Brandon, Fla., "so I invented FG PAVERS. My design is easy to maintain, and it helps to prevent cracked pavers."

The invention provides a new type of paver design. In doing so, it offers a lightweight alternative to conventional concrete based units. It also enhances the appearance of a walkway or sidewalk and it could increase visibility and safety. The invention features an attractive design that is easy to install so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TPA-3055, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

