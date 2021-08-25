InventHelp Inventor Develops Aesthetically Improved Condenser Design (SKC-676)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have worked in the heating and air-conditioning trade for over 10 years, "said an inventor from Mayville, Wis. "In that time, I have received many complaints from customers about the appearance of the condensing units."

He developed HAPPY HOME CONDENSER to improve the appearance of air-conditioning system condensing units. As such, it enhances the overall exterior look of the structure to which it is mounted. Furthermore, it easy to install and operate, provides easy access for maintenance and built to last for years of effective use. It is also convenient, practical and space efficient since it eliminates the need for a dedicated concrete pad in the yard immediately around a house.

