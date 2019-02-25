InventHelp Inventor Develops Aesthetically-Pleasing Hard Hat Cover (NPL-255)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Lehigh Acres, Fla., has developed the HARD HAT SLEEVE, a cover for a hard hat. It can be applied to the rigid protective helmet that is used in the construction industry and in factories. It adds to the aesthetics of the hard hat being worn.

"I have been in the construction industry for 22 years and wanted a way to change the appearance of my hard hat without painting it," said the inventor. The HARD HAT SLEEVE makes a hard hat more visually appealing. It brings more fun and excitement to an otherwise drab environment. This cover offers a novel yet temporary way to change the look of a hard hat. It will not interfere with the functional integrity of a hard hat. This cover is changeable in design for a customized appearance. It is easy to apply and remove, and is producible in solid colors, patterns and logos, as well as in 3D designs.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NPL-255, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

