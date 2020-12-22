InventHelp Inventor Develops Affordable and Attractive Headstone for Cemeteries (ROH-751)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more affordable and attractive headstone option for families to mark the passing of a loved one," said an inventor, from Syracuse, N.Y., "so I invented COOPER MONUMENTS OR TOMBSTONES. My design is long-lasting and more economical when compared to stone markers."

The invention provides a unique and decorative alternative to traditional marble and granite cemetery headstones. In doing so, it could help to reduce the financial burden placed on surviving family members. It also reduces the need for repairs or replacement stones and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable, attractive and non-biodegradable design that is affordable to use and maintenance-free so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations including various color options and inspirational designs.

The original design was submitted to the Rochester sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

