InventHelp Inventor Develops Air-Cleansing Product for Vehicle Interiors (SDB-1229)

PITTSBURGH, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "A lot of people hate having to smell cigarette smoke and odors inside a car," said an inventor, from San Diego, Calif. "I thought there should be a way to make the air clean and fresh, so I invented the CLEAN-CARE."

The invention provides an effective way to clean the air within a vehicle interior. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to opening a window. As a result, it helps to prevent foul odors from cigarette smoke and it could enhance comfort and safety. The invention features a lightweight design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, professional drivers and individuals who smoke. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could make traveling in the car more enjoyable."

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SDB-1229, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

