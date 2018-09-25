InventHelp Inventor Develops Air Conditioning Duct Sealer (BMA-5209)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from North Attleboro, Mass., has developed the PIPE DRAFT PREVENTION, a manual damper fitting for round, dedicated air conditioning system ducts.

"My air conditioning unit was drafty, and I couldn't find anything on the market to solve this problem. I developed my invention as a result," said the inventor. The patent pending PIPE DRAFT PREVENTION provides a means of selectively sealing off a duct during the winter months. This will prevent cold drafts during the winter months, which will save money on energy bills. It offers a simple design that is easy to install. In addition, it is adaptable to most air conditioning system ducts. Finally, the fitting is producible in a range of sizes.

