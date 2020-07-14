InventHelp Inventor Develops Air Drying System (TRO-285)

PITTSBURGH, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desired a safer, eco-friendly and energy-saving method to dry clothing," said an inventor from Oakville, Ontario, Canada. "This inspired me to develop a natural air drying system."

He developed the ULTIMATE DRYER to provide air drying of clothing in various configurations nearly anywhere throughout a home. This invention is designed to be easy and simple to use. Additionally, it would save energy while being eco-friendly.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TRO-285, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

