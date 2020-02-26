InventHelp Inventor Develops Air-Less Skim-Coat Sprayer (MTN-3256)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have been a contractor for over 10 years, and I needed a better, more precise way to spread joint compound," said an inventor from Brooklyn, N.Y. "This inspired me to develop a portable, airless skim-coat sprayer."

He developed the AUTOMATIC COMPOUND FINISHER to serve as a three-in-one hand-held edger, sprayer and heating/drying unit. The design reduces mistakes while also saving time and effort. The system allows the job to be performed by a single person. Additionally, the invention is also adaptable for use in cement work.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-MTN-3256, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

