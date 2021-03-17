InventHelp Inventor Develops Alarm System for Sewer Systems (RHO-1152)

PITTSBURGH, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a plumber and I wanted to create a convenient way to alert a home or business of a sewer backup," said an inventor, from Manassas, Va., "so I invented the SMART PLUG. My design provides added peace of mind and it could help to prevent property damage caused by backups."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to alert a home or business owner of a potential sewage backup. In doing so, it enables corrective action to be quickly taken. As a result, it increases convenience and it could help to reduce hassles and damage associated with sewage backups. The invention features a simple design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-RHO-1152, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

