InventHelp Inventor Develops ALIVE CHAIR (VIG-340)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to notify parents while protecting children left unattended in a car," said an inventor, from Winter Haven, Fla., "so I invented the ALIVE CHAIR."

The patent pending ALIVE CHAIR provides an improved way to protect children left behind in a vehicle. In doing so, it ensures that a child can remain cool and comfortable until the parent returns. As a result, it could enhance safety and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents with young children. Additionally, the ALIVE CHAIR is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added comfort for children and peace of mind for parents."

The original design was submitted to the Virginia Beach office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-VIG-340, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

