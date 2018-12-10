InventHelp Inventor Develops All-In-One Makeup Brush (AAT-4151)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Lawrenceville, Ga., has developed the XTEND, a new type of makeup brush that offers versatility while also saving space. A prototype is available.

"Makeup brushes can take up a significant amount of space in a purse or bag. This inspired me to develop an all-in-one makeup brush that would free up space. I developed my invention and created a prototype as a result," said the inventor. The XTEND offers a multifunctional, versatile design. This will eliminate the need to purchase and carry several makeup brushes. It provides a female with a quick and simple way to apply her makeup. In addition, it offers greater makeup options for the day and evening hours. It will also allow females to create versatile cosmetic styles within minutes. This no-fail makeup brush offers an attractive and contemporary look every time. It will be appreciated by females, as well as makeup artists.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AAT-4151, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

