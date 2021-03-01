InventHelp Inventor Develops All-In-One Organizer for Small Household Items (BMA-5654)

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there must be a fast and easy way for everyone in the house to find and organize items like safety pins, batteries, nuts and bolts, staples, adhesives and stamps," said an inventor, from Ashland, Mass., "so I invented the ALPHA QUICKFIND. I used my mock prototype and refined the product based on what would be most helpful to people. My unique design saves time and effort when locating and returning items and it prevents you from purchasing duplicate items."

The invention provides an effective way to organize a variety of small household items while reducing clutter. In doing so, it offers a more organized alternative to traditional organizers and junk drawers. As a result, it increases convenience, organization and accessibility and it ensures that specific items can be easily found and returned within the organizer. This patent pending invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to set up for ongoing, automatic use to make life easier for households and offices. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BMA-5654, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com .

