InventHelp Inventor Develops All-In-One Sander Belt (LCC-3164)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whatever the task, it's probably safe to say that the best way to get a job done is to have the right tool. With that in mind, an inventor from Watsontown, Pa., decided to increase the functionality of a classic tool.

He developed a prototype for MULTI-GRIT SANDING BELT to enable users to sand an entire project without having to change the grit belt. As such, it saves time and effort, improves productivity for workers and is durable, practical and easy to use. Convenient and effective, this unique invention is also affordably priced and versatile for use with most stationary and handheld belt sanders. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's work and personal experience inspired the idea. "I wanted to make the sanding process easier and less time consuming," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LCC-3164, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.

