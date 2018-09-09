InventHelp Inventor Develops All-In-One, Smart TV System (ROH-400)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Rochester, N.Y., has developed the ENHANCED SMART TELEVISION, a Smart TV that features several built-in conveniences, thus creating an all-in-one, home theater system.

"My idea just came to mind. I thought of a way to simplify having everything a person could want in a television yet in one complete system," said the inventor. The ENHANCED SMART TELEVISION allows users to enjoy a TV without the need for complex wiring and cabling requirements. It eliminates the complex maze of cables and devices typically used when setting up a home theater system. This TV offers an all-in-one system the whole family can enjoy. It offers convenience and easy-to-use features. It is producible in various shapes and sizes, and will appeal to all age groups.

The original design was submitted to the Rochester office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-ROH-400, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

