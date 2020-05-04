InventHelp Inventor Develops All-Natural Meatless Patty (AAT-4264)

PITTSBURGH, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While hamburgers would probably top the list of sandwiches served in homes and restaurants, studies show they are not among the healthiest food choices. With this in mind, an inventor from Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, came up with a new sandwich patty for health-conscious hamburger lovers.

He developed a sample for SLIM VEGGIE BURGER as a meat-free alternative to red-meat hamburgers to enhance enjoyment of this sandwich favorite, which may have special appeal for vegetarians. Ideal for high-protein, low-fat diets designed for weight control, it is flavorful, nutritious and affordably priced. Consumers will also appreciate how convenient and easy to prepare and serve it is.

The inventor's personal interest inspired the idea. "Recognizing the popularity of traditional hamburgers," he said, "I was looking for a satisfying and tasty option that would contribute to better overall health."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

