InventHelp Inventor Develops All-natural Teething Aid for Babies (ALL-2057)

PITTSBURGH, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to help alleviate pain for my child when cutting her first tooth," said an inventor, from Waverly Hall, Ga., "so I invented the TEETHING AID."

The invention provides an effective teething aid for babies. In doing so, it could help to relieve some pain and discomfort associated with teething. As a result, it could enhance comfort for babies and it provides added peace of mind for parents. The invention features an all-natural design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for parents with teething babies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an alternative to using topical numbing agents for teething."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-2057, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

