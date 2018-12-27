InventHelp Inventor Develops Alternative to Cigarettes and Vaping (ALL-1562)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to help people reduce their cigarette cravings, and I thought that inhaling liquid nicotine would be a good bridge until they could quit completely," said an inventor from Columbus, Ga. "I believe that it may provide a healthier alternative to smoking and vaporizing."

He developed the MISTY CIG to solve nicotine cravings. The invention is designed to curb smoking. It may help the user to quit smoking and/or vaping. The unit features a compact, easily portable design that can be taken along and used virtually anywhere. Furthermore, the device is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1562, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

