InventHelp Inventor Develops Alternative to Fidget Spinners (NJD-1827)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Fidget spinners and other devices have become increasingly popular as of late," said an inventor from Jersey City, N.J. "I wanted to capitalize on this trend and came up with a unique accessory of my own that utilizes magnets for fun and play."

He developed the ATTOM to provide something to do with one's hands and fingers. The toy keeps the user occupied and helps to alleviate boredom and frustration. The invention is ideal for use by individuals prone to restlessness and fidgeting. It features a compact, easily portable design that can be taken along anywhere. In addition, the accessory provides fun and entertainment.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18- NJD-1827, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

