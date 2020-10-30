InventHelp Inventor Develops an Alert System Device (MTN-2798)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was worried about children climbing crib rails so I designed this alert to help parents and caregivers," said an inventor from Brooklyn, N.Y. "My invention is designed to potentially prevent serious injuries like bumps, bruises, or broken bones that may occur when a baby becomes mobile enough to attempt to climb out of a crib."

The patent-pending CRIB ALERT fulfills the need for an accessory that would alert parents/caregivers when a child attempts to club out of a crib. It can potentially stop a child from encountering a wide range of dangers if they are able to leave their rooms without a parent's knowledge. It is practical and safe. It also promotes peace of mind, especially in the middle of the night when the household is asleep. Additionally, it could also be modified for use on baby gates. A patent application is in process.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-2798 InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

