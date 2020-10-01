InventHelp Inventor Develops an All-New Way to Display and Sell Products (CTK-2336)

CROWN POINT, Indiana, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ted Brannon introduces "The Foot Container", a totally new packaging idea to display and sell products. "I was at a retailer and saw candy being sold in a unique container and it inspired me to come up with my own design."

The patent-pending invention provides a novel way of displaying and selling items at a retail level. This re-useable container provides storage and easy dispensing of a variety of goods and has a more appealing design than conventional packaging.

Plastic container with unique design allows smaller items such as candy to be sold "by the foot" and can be reused by the consumer.

The inventor is seeking a company to license and manufacture the invention. Please go to www.thefootcontainer.com for more details including an animated video of the invention in use as well as survey results and feedback from a test group of 100 consumers!

