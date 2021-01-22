InventHelp Inventor Develops an Automatic Air Freshening System (LGI-2978)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted an all-natural elimination of odors without using toxic aerosol propellants, with the ease of mobile connectivity," said an inventor from Coram, NY., "So, I created the NATURESENT WIFI CONTROLLED AIR FRESHENING SYSTEM."

The patent-pending invention fulfills the need for a proposed Wi-Fi controlled smart fragrance dispensing system for use in residential or commercial building applications. It remotely controls the timing and concentration of a scent or fragrance. The device would only dispense as needed when occupants were present. This could save money by creating less waste. The design is functional and easy to use. Additionally, it provides added comfort for the user.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LGI-2978, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

