InventHelp Inventor Develops an Easy Drill Press Lubricator (MBC-131)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "We were ruining expensive drill bits too quickly," said inventors from Chetek, Wis. "This inspired us to develop an improved means to add oil that would employ our foot."

They developed the DRILL PRESS OIL MATE which offers a convenient and efficient device to oil the work and drill bit. It recovers and reuses the excess lubricant. This easy to use invention would be adaptable for use with most drill presses. It would permit lubrication to be applied by using one's foot. This would free the hands to operate the machine.

The original design was submitted to the Milwaukee office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-MBC-131, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

