InventHelp Inventor Develops an Easy Glove (BRK-4139)

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Working with gloves myself I realized how difficult they are to put on and take of, I wanted to create something that is easier for everyone to use," said the inventor of PEACE OF MIND GLOVES from Foster, AL "This is an improved, protective, hand covering designed to offer an enhanced and secure fit while also being easily and more quickly removed."

The patent-pending invention is an improved protective glove that could provide enhanced protection from germs and contaminates. Specially-designed gloves could be employed by various members of the labor force to protect their hands from coming in contact with germs, infectious diseases, blood, bodily fluids, and other contaminants. Would also be of use to the general public during the current pandemic to provide a vast array of wearers for added safety and peace of mind. Invention is practical, convenient, easy to remove, and added safety.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham AL sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BRK-4139, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp