InventHelp Inventor Develops an Easy Lift and Carry Hook (KSC-1361)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a cable television contractor I found a need for this invention for safety as a means to eliminate dropping items while reducing the chance of cutting my hands," said an inventor from Kansas City, Mo. "This inspired me to develop this device that could provide a comfortable hand grip."

He developed THE HELPING HAND to provide an easy means of grasping, lifting and carrying a heavy spool of cable or other heavy object. It would distribute the required lifting power to the hands, arms and larger portions of the body. Additionally, it would reduce the stress, strain and potential injuries to the fingers to provide users with enhanced safety.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-KSC-1361, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

