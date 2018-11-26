InventHelp Inventor Develops an Enhanced Docking Station (FRO-635)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a stackable docking station for my electronics, however, I could not find one that I liked," said an inventor from Bakersfield, Calif. "This inspired me to develop a better storage unit that could organize the devices in a space-saving fashion."

She developed the ELECTRONIC MASTER to provide an organized means to store electronics that could save valuable space. This attractive unit could allow the housed devices to be easily accessed. It could also create a neater means to recharge the electronics that would be simple and easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-FRO-635, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

