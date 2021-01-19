InventHelp Inventor Develops an Improved Automotive Hitch (BSJ-713)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have watched people for years have to back up and realign trucks to hook up trailers over and over. I thought, 'wouldn't it be easier if the hitch moved?'", said an inventor from Preston, Idaho. "So, I created the SLIDE HICH."

The invention fulfills the need for motorized repositioning of a truck hitch for improved trailer hookup. It is convenient and time saving. This device could help to avoid damage and eliminates the need to repeatedly back up and realign. It could reduce the risk of injury, since connection would be quick and done on the first try. Additionally, it easily adapts to different trucks or vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Boise sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BSJ-713, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

