InventHelp Inventor Develops an Improved Cutting Tool for Lace Front Wigs (CBA-3909)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've been a licensed stylist for 16 years, and I specialize in lace front wigs. I always hated the line that's created when cutting lace, it never gave a natural look when shears are used," said an inventor from Summerville, N.C., "So, I created the AB EDGE."

The invention fulfills the need for a tool that would be used in conjunction with lace front wigs to offer a more natural looking appearance. No lines would be visible for a more natural looking hairline in the front of the wig. It provides added texture with less work for the stylist. This saves professional hairstylists a considerable amount of time and energy and could contribute to more satisfied customers. It could also provide confidence to those who must wear wigs, giving them a natural look.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CBA-3909, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

