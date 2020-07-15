InventHelp Inventor Develops an Improved Dumpster Design (FRO-324)

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Fresno, Calif., wanted to fulfill the need for an improved dumpster lid design.

The ANGEL TRASH BINS is easy to use, secure and provides peace of mind. It is easily retrofitted to an existing dumpster. Its lockable design provides an effective means of preventing identify theft. A patent application is in process.

"I came up with this idea on the job after having to clean up trash every day and all fay from transits," said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FRO-324. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

