InventHelp Inventor Develops an Improved Electrician's Tool (AUP-1228)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am an Electrician and I was working in a ceiling where all the points of measuring were hard to reach and at different lengths," said an inventor from East Bernstadt, Ky. "I came up with this idea to provide a fast and easy means of enabling a single individual to lay out the points at which holes would need to be drilled in ceilings, floors, beams, joists and other surfaces."

The LASER FOR CONDUIT RUN fulfills the need for an improved means of establishing the placement and routing of conduit network components. It is versatile, easy to use and convenient. It also saves time by permitting any obstructions and related issues to be easily detected. Additionally, its small size enables it to consume little space in a tool box, tool belt, etc. It is perfect for Electricians, Homeowners, DIY enthusiasts and Contractors.

The original design was submitted to the Austin office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AUP-1228. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

