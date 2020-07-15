InventHelp Inventor Develops an Improved Pet Waste Collector (SOG-157)

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Vacaville, Calif., wanted to fulfill the need for an invention that offers a convenient way to pick up pet waste.

The SANI SCOOP's durable and lightweight design keeps hands clean and sanitary. It promotes responsible pet ownership by ensuring that owners pick up after their dogs and that the community remains clean. It is easy to use, practical and effective. Additionally, it eliminates the physical stress and strain of having to bend or kneel in order to collect waste. A patent is pending.

"I designed this invention after observing dog owners using their hand inside a bag to pick up pet waste," said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SOG-157. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

