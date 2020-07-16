InventHelp Inventor Develops an Improved Way to Capture Full Body Selfies (PHO-2727)

PITTSBURGH, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We've seen people try to take selfies in the bathroom mirror and thought there could be a better way," said one of two inventors, from Glendale, Ariz., "so we invented the SELFIE MIRROR."

The invention provides a more effective way to capture digital images for social media, personal care, wardrobe cataloging, etc. In doing so, it enables a full body image to be easily captured. As a result, it increases convenience and it eliminates the struggle associated with taking a picture while looking in a mirror. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design enables you to take a full body selfie without blocking your face."

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PHO-2727, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

