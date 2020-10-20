InventHelp Inventor Develops an Innovative Expiration Date Detector (LCC-4151)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a store manager and one of my main concerns is having products that are expired in my store," said an inventor from Bethlehem, Pa. "I came up with this idea to potentially save store owners and managers in inventory costs while also potentially saving consumers money as well."

The EXPIRED ALERT fulfills the need for an electronic device for product expiration notification. It is easy to use, functional and promotes safety. It saves time by eliminating the need to check written expiration dates/codes printed on products. It could also reduce the likelihood of use, or consumption, of a product past its expiration date. The device could be offered in different sizes, shapes and colors. Additionally, it would be ideal for cosmetics, chemical or food items that require a recommended expiration date.

