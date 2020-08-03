InventHelp Inventor Develops an Innovative Tire System (PIT-1065)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Pittsburgh, Pa., wanted to fulfill the need for quick air pressure adjustments in all four tires, while on the go.

The patent-pending SELF REGULATING TIRE VALVE is convenient, safe and user-friendly. It saves time and eliminates the need to stop at a gas station to fill one's tires. It also provides optimum traction and control while keeping a motorist from becoming stuck on various surfaces. Additionally, it could potentially save money by avoiding damage and increasing overall tire life. Furthermore, it promotes peace of mind.

"I wanted to design something that would allow a user to deflate or inflate tire pressure from within their vehicles based off of what they are driving over (sand, mud, snow, etc.)," said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PIT-1065. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

