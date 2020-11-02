InventHelp Inventor Develops an Upgraded Children's Ride-on Toy (MTK-124)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "One day my children decided that their hover board was boring so they combined two toys together and have been riding it for months," said one of the inventors from Pascagoula, Miss., "We wanted to fulfill the need for a new child's scooter toy that would combine a hover board with a kneeling scooter so other children could have the same experience."

THE GLIDE is great for children who are looking for something new rather than their traditional popular toys. Its novel design provides entertainment value. It gets children away from video games and screen technology and promotes the want for them to go outside and play. It could be offered in different sizes, colors and models. It could also be customizable and could come with a variety of decals, stickers and accessories. Additionally, it would be ideal for children over the age of eight.

The original design was submitted to the Mobile office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTK-124. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

