InventHelp Inventor Develops and Automated Fuel Tracking Device (STU-2391)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was inspired to create this from work experience. I can't track my fuel on multiple small jobs who want to know where my fuel is going and to what equipment," said an inventor from Roosevelt, UT. "So, I created BEN'S AUTOMATED TRANSFER PUMP."

The patent-pending invention fulfills the need for tracking and cataloging fuel being used at various work sites. Using this invention, the business could precisely record how much fuel was consumed by equipment at each and every job. This could lead to improved record keeping, billing, organization, and time-savings. Additionally, it would be safe, user-friendly, weatherproof, reliable and cost effective.

The inventor described their unique invention. "My design saves time and provides accurate fuel tracking for businesses and contractors."

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-STU-2391, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

