InventHelp Inventor Develops Angle Measurement Tool (LGI-2993)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a building manager, many of my duties require accurate measurement of angles," said an inventor from Forest Hills, N.Y. "I wasn't satisfied with the effectiveness of existing tools intended for this purpose, so I designed a portable tool that's easy to use for all jobs involving the measurement of angles."

He developed R-KI-TEKT to provide a fast and easy way to measure angles for construction projects. As such, this lightweight, compact and portable tool improves profitability and customer service. It is also easy to use and store, locks firmly in place and fits neatly inside a pocket or tool box. Users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is as well. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LGI-2993, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

