InventHelp Inventor Develops Ant-Free Pet Food Bowl (LAX-1076)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unfortunately for pet owners, dog and cat feeders with uneaten food contents are often invaded by ants and other crawling creatures. However, an inventor from Palmdale, Calif., has come up with a more sanitary option.

He developed NO ANT PET FEEDER to prevent ants from getting into a dish of pet food. As such, it eliminates wasted pet food that has been contaminated with ants and protects pets against exposure to germs from bug-infested food. Designed to save time, space and effort, it is also convenient, effective and affordably priced. What's more, this novel pet accessory is practical, durable and easy to use. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I came up with this idea after being frustrated with having to continually throw out ant-infested dog food," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LAX-1076, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

