InventHelp Inventor Develops Anti-Theft Device for Delivered Packages (TPA-2751)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to prevent delivered packages from being stolen from your porch," said an inventor, from Wesley Chapel, Fla., "so I invented the SAFE PACKAGE BOX."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to secure and protect packages delivered outside the home. In doing so, it helps to prevent theft and weather-related damage. As a result, it increases security and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable and weatherproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design protects against porch pirates and inclement weather."

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TPA-2751, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

