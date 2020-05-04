InventHelp Inventor Develops Anti-Theft Device for Motor Vehicles (AAT-4401)

PITTSBURGH, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While safety and security are top priorities for automotive manufacturers, vehicle doors are still susceptible to illegal entry. Fortunately, an inventor from Decatur, Ga., has come up with an effective security feature that will stop would-be intruders in their tracks.

He developed a prototype for CAR CAGE to keep the doors of a parked, locked motor vehicle from being opened illegally. As such, it prevents theft of motor vehicles and their contents, affording peace of mind for motorists. While it is safe, sturdy and easy to install and remove by the car owner, it does not cause damage to the paint finish. It is also versatile to fit most vehicles. Users will how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The inventor's personal interest inspired the idea. "Concerned about the high incidence of car theft," he said, "I saw a need for an automotive security device that would stop that trend."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

