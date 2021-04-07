InventHelp Inventor Develops Antitheft Receptacle for Delivered Packages (WDH-2572)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a police officer, I was concerned with the frequent theft of delivered parcels," said an inventor from Bowie, Md. "I wanted a better option than a security camera that captures the perpetrator on film but does not prevent the crime."

He developed SECURE SAC to provide a safe container for packages left outside by delivery services that remains securely in place and prevents theft and weather damage. Thus, it affords peace of mind for users while they are away from home. This durable, adjustable, reliable system is also versatile for use with different-sized packages and easy to use. It is convenient, effective and affordably priced as well.

The original design was submitted to the Washington, D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-WDH-2572, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

