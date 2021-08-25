InventHelp Inventor Develops Apparatus for the HVAC Industry & Homeowners (SFO-805)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in the HVAC industry and needed a better way to raise a furnace unit for an attic installation," said an inventor, from San Jose, Calif., "so I invented the FURNACE HOIST & ALL. My design increases safety and efficiency for HVAC workers and homeowners as well."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved method of lifting furnaces into attics. It also can be used to lift heavy items for storage within an attic. As a result, it reduces the risk of overexertion injuries for companies, workers and homeowners. It also enhances safety and it saves time and effort. The invention features a simple and adaptable design that is convenient and easy to set up and use for heating and air conditioning contractors, businesses, unions and homeowners. Additionally, it can be utilized with most attic furnace installations or other stored items in attics.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SFO-805, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

