InventHelp Inventor Develops Assistive Device for Individuals who Experience Tremors (DPH-565)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way for people with tremors to write, eat or use hand tools," said an inventor, from Lakewood, Colo., "so I invented the STEADY TOOL."

The invention provides a more effective way for individuals who experience tremors to utilize a hand tool or utensil. In doing so, it eliminates the need for assistance. As a result, it could increase independence and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who experience hand tremors. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a unique assistive device for people with Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease or hand tremors."

The original design was submitted to the Denver office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DPH-565, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

