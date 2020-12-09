InventHelp Inventor Develops Assistive Device for Locking and Opening Doors (CTK-3108)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was partially paralyzed after my stroke and have difficulties turning keys to open doors," said an inventor, from Sherwood, Ark. "I thought there could be a device to provide assistance, so I invented the OVER-SIZED KEY EXTENSION. My design enables you to unlock doors with minimal use of the hand."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to lock or open a door for individuals with physical disabilities. In doing so, it eliminates the need to fumble or strain while using a key. As a result, it increases independence and peace of mind for users and it eliminates the need for assistance. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals with various disabilities, arthritis or limited hand mobility. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CTK-3108, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

